Everton’s fate is decided by the Florida Cup organizers after Inter Milan withdraws from the competition.

The Florida Cup organizers have verified that the match between Everton and Millonarios on Sunday will take place as scheduled.

Inter Milan had joined Arsenal in withdrawing from play due to the Covid-19 epidemic when the Blues arrived in the United States on Wednesday.

The Gunners were forced to withdraw from the event on Tuesday after a small percentage of their traveling party tested positive for coronavirus.

Inter subsequently withdrew out less than 24 hours later, citing the ‘risks’ of foreign travel in transmitting the illness.

Following their match against Millonarios, Everton were set to face either Arsenal or Inter in the second stage of the pre-season competition next week.

The tournament’s organizers, however, stated in a statement posted Wednesday night that Sunday’s match between the Blues and the Colombian side will go on as scheduled.

The administrators also stated in the same statement that additional modifications to the tournament schedule will be revealed soon for Everton supporters.

“While we lament Inter Milan’s decision to withdraw from the Florida Cup today, we welcomed Everton to Orlando this afternoon, with Millonarios expected to arrive tomorrow,” the tournament’s organizers said in a statement.

“Those clubs will meet as scheduled on July 25, with the game starting at 6 p.m. ET. More information about the tournament schedule will be released soon.

“We will automatically reimburse any purchases made through Ticketmaster out of respect for the customers who purchased tickets to the original lineup. Ticket holders will receive more information through their place of purchase.

“On both of the original match dates, July 25 and 28, general admission tickets will be sold for both contests.”

Everton are yet to announce their full squad for their trip to the United States, but Lucas Digne has suggested that he will be joining his teammates.

On Wednesday morning, the France international posted a photo on his Instagram story with the remark, “It’s time to go.”

New contracts have been signed. Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic, whose free transfers were confirmed on Tuesday evening, have also traveled to the United States.

Mason, Michael Keane, Michael Keane, Michael Keane, Michael Keane, Michael “The summary has come to an end.”