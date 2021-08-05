Everton’s fan favorite will be honored alongside David Beckham with a statue.

Landon Donovan, an Everton fan favorite, will be honored with his own statue in his native California, alongside David Beckham.

The 39-year-old will have his likeness carved to go on display outside the Los Angeles Galaxy’s Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium in Carson, where he built an unique rapport with Blues fans during two extremely popular loan periods in the 2009/10 and 2011/12 seasons.

Donovan, who is now the owner-manager of San Diego Loyal in the USL Championship’s second tier, scored 141 goals in 317 appearances for the Galaxy from 2005 to 2016, helping them win the MLS Cup four times.

“It’s a little bit hard to understand because, in principle, unless you’re a former Confederate general, a statue is eternal,” Donovan told the Los Angeles Times. As a result, I am aware of its significance.

“I feel tremendously honoured and happy to have been a part of a club that went on to achieve great success and to which I could make a significant contribution. My family and I are grateful beyond words.”

Donovan’s statue will be unveiled on October 3 in a pre-game ceremony ahead of Galaxy’s derby match against LAFC, and will be sculpted by husband and wife team Omri Amrany and Julie Rotblatt-Amrany, who also did the Beckham statue in 2019 and the Michael Jordan statue outside the Chicago Bulls’ home court.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday in March of this year, Donovan reaffirmed his passion for Everton, describing the unique atmosphere at the Blues’ home field.

“I’ve played in hundreds of stadiums around the world, and there’s nothing like Goodison Park — not even close,” he remarked.