Everton’s failure to follow the regular pattern is demonstrated by Rafa Benitez’s transfer claim.

Rafa Benitez’s non-committal attitude toward his January plans was understandable in many ways.

With the transfer window closing in on us, it’s only natural that experts and fans alike are interested in the situation.

Not least because of the recent developments at Goodison Park.

With Marcel Brands’ departure as director of football, Benitez is now the man in charge of transfers for the time being.

Surely, this would have an impact on the next strategy?

The manager will have been in near constant contact with Brands for the past few weeks, if not months.

The duo may have devised a list of prospective targets as well as the procedures required to secure them.

What will that list look like now?

When asked about the January transfer window during his pre-Crystal Palace press conference on Friday, though, the boss looked a little evasive about the work that needed to be done.

He stated, ” “We have a good idea of what we want [in January], but the goal is to get it.

“The transfer window is always challenging, but it’s even more so in January. We’re attempting to focus on the games that lie ahead of us while also keeping an eye on the transfer window.

“It’s obvious that my major task is to focus on the games.”

You’d think that’s the party line all the time.

You don’t want to appear as though you’re not completely focused on the upcoming battle.

However, it wouldn’t be surprising if the January window received a lot of attention behind the scenes.

That is, in essence, what Everton require.

Aside from a thrilling triumph against Arsenal, the squad has exhibited severe flaws in recent weeks.

The absence of key players was a problem, but there was also a lack of knowledge of the ideal system for the players involved.

Regardless, it’s clear that the team has to be strengthened. The issue is that there won’t be much money to play with.

The January transfer window, as the manager also points out, is always a difficult market to work in.

However, it’s critical that the regular Everton pattern is not followed here.

How many times has the club’s business been left to the. “The summary has come to an end.”