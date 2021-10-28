Everton’s excuses have run out, and Salomon Rondon has been identified as a major concern.

Salomon Rondon is yet to score for Everton despite playing a lot of games in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

The Venezuelan international arrived at Goodison Park during the summer transfer window, entering on transfer deadline day as Rafa Benitez sought to boost his front line.

The 32-year-old, on the other hand, undoubtedly did not anticipate seeing so much action so early in his Blues tenure.

Everton were defeated by Watford courtesy to a late collapse at Goodison Park on Saturday, and Rondon was deployed from the start of the game.

And our current Royal Blue Podcast panel believes the game exposed some concerns with the striker that need to be addressed.

Gavin Buckland and Dave Prentice joined host Adam Jones to discuss the summer’s coming and the concerns that need to be addressed right now.

At this point, we must discuss Rondon.

Part of me feels sad for him, since how much game time would he have expected by the end of October when he first joined us? Perhaps five or six substitute outings to build his fitness and familiarity.

He has, however, played 90 minutes on several occasions due to a lack of alternatives. In that regard, I feel sad for him.

At the same time, we told him a few weeks ago that he needed a few of games to get in shape. To be honest, I haven’t noticed much of a difference or proof that he is more effective as a result of his fitness.

On Saturday, I believed he was underperforming. I can see why he was kept on, but I’m not sure how many chances he had – probably not many. Rondon did not cause us to lose the game.

I believe it was prudent to keep him on the field after the substitution. But that was a little disappointing; he’s simply not making enough of an effort, isn’t he? I see why there was booing, but it allowed Gray to play out wide, and Richarlison isn’t fit enough to play as a primary striker at the moment.