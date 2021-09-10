Everton’s dreams of loaning Arsenal midfielder Ainsley-Maitland Niles were dashed after “secret negotiations” between the two sides.

Mikel Arteta has spoken out about Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ late transfer deadline day drama after Everton’s interest was turned down.

The Blues made a late bid to sign the Arsenal midfielder on loan in order to provide backup and competition for Seamus Coleman during the 2021/22 season.

Despite the 24-year-old resorting to social media to make a frank plea for his club to enable him to leave, the Gunners were not willing to let him go.

On transfer deadline day, Maitland-Niles reportedly had a meeting with Arteta in which it was made plain what the club’s ambitions were for him at the Emirates Stadium, and it was decided that he would not go.

And Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has spoken out on the matter, emphasizing how pleased he is to see his player remain in north London this season.

“We have many private meetings with players, what we believe the role they can play in the club is always discussed publicly, but privately,” Arteta said at his pre-Norwich press conference.

“That’s how we settle disputes, and that’s how that one was settled.

“I am relieved that he has decided to stay; that was our aim. He’s just another member of the team.”