Everton’s dream starting lineup for the new Premier League season includes Denzel Dumfries, Pedro Neto, and others.

Carlo Ancelotti stated that Everton only only “two or three” new additions this summer in order to compete at the top of the Premier League next season.

Ancelotti has already returned to Real Madrid in a surprise move, but Everton and director of football Marcel Brands are still being linked with new additions.

So, what would your ideal starting lineup be if Southampton came to Goodison Park on the first day of the new season?

Following a £30 million move from Sunderland in 2017, he had his greatest season at Everton since his debut year.

Despite a hip injury and being rotated with loan players on occasion, he established his spot towards the conclusion of the season and displayed the form that made him a World Cup hero for England at the 2018 World Cup.

However, there is still a choice to be made on his backup.

The new manager will decide whether or not to keep Olsen, who was said to be anxious to stay even after Ancelotti’s departure, while being advised to find a temporary move of his own next season.

PSV Eindhoven is expecting offers for their captain, who scored the game-winning goal for Netherlands in their first EURO 2020 group game last weekend.

Marcel Brands, who was instrumental in bringing Dumfries to PSV before his move to Everton in 2019, is looking for a long-term successor for Seamus Coleman.

Since then, the 25-year-old has been linked with a reunion with Goodison Park’s director of football, with Inter Milan also apparently keen.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey and AC Milan’s Diogo Dalot, who is on loan from Manchester United, have also been discussed.

In his first season at Everton, he was named the season’s best signing and remained steady for the majority of the season.

While Everton were tight-lipped about speculations suggesting they could move for this summer when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge, Godfrey and Mina would be fighting it out.

Last month, he signed a new long-term contract. The summary comes to a close.