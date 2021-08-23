Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is excellent, and Demarai Gray is a vibrant player, but Michael Keane must be cautious.

Dominic Calvert-impressively Lewin’s dispatched spot-kick was one of the main plus points to take from the 2-2 draw at Leeds United, as a former Everton penalty-taker myself. But I have to admit, I wasn’t impressed with how he appeared to be preparing to shoot.

I was convinced by his confidence to get the ball and put it down on the spot when I watched him set up, but when I saw the angle and the short run-up, I wasn’t so sure.

I wasn’t quite as certain as DCL, but wow, what a penalty.

It was the ideal penalty. Even though the goalkeeper made a wonderful dive, he couldn’t reach to it in that corner.

He gets two thumbs up. I assumed he was attempting to be arrogant, but he was resolute, chose his place, and executed his technique flawlessly to strike the side netting.

It was one of the most well-executed penalties I’ve seen in a long time.

He’s come a long way in the previous 18 months or so, and his goal total for us last season was great.

If he wants to be the primary penalty taker, he may add another half-dozen or so goals to his season total.

It’ll probably take a lot for him to give the ball to someone else now.

I was upset immediately after the game, and I believe Rafa Benitez and the players would be sad as well, considering that we twice went ahead away from home, so you hope we have the foresight to see the game through.

When you think about it, it was Leeds United’s first Premier League home game in 17 years, and the crowd was completely behind them in terms of the atmosphere, which was quite passionate.

Leeds had a lot of possession, but it didn’t seem to bother us too much, and we appeared to have the better opportunities.

It might have been the ideal away performance in terms of sitting back, being solid, and then putting your chances in the back of the net when you get them. “The summary has come to an end.”