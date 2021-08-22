Everton’s Demarai Gray has been dubbed “inspiring” following his performance against Leeds, with a clear transfer decision made.

Martin Keown, a former Arsenal defender, praised Demarai Gray after his good performance in Everton’s 2-2 draw with Leeds United on Saturday.

The Blues’ summer addition extended Everton’s lead with a goal five minutes into the second half, and he remained a menace throughout the game.

Gray was just as effective against Southampton in the first Premier League game of Rafa Benitez’s reign.

At Elland Road, the 25-year-old scored his first goal for the Toffees, shooting past Leeds goalkeeper Ilan Meslier from a tight angle.

“Demarai Gray has no right to score there,” Keown said in response to the former Leicester City midfielder’s excellent finish.

“He spins on his unfavorable left foot and puts it through the legs of the opponent, which is quite inspirational.

“He just thought I’d give it a shot here, and it’s crammed in.”

“It’s also against the grain to remark that if you give him some independence, he’ll show you what he’s capable of!”

Gray will now be ready to get started as Everton attempts to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 season.

Keown has hailed his debut at the club as “inspiring,” and he believes the Blues’ summer signing will go on to have a successful season.

“Since he’s been there, he’s been inspirational; last week, he was blasting crosses in,” the Arsenal invincible stated.

“What a fantastic signing for Everton. Fingers crossed he can continue to score for Everton, who are having a fantastic season.”