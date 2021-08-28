Everton’s demands have been established as Moise Kean’s transfer talks with Juventus continue.

Everton insisted today that they are still in talks with Juventus about Moise Kean’s transfer.

However, both sides are growing optimistic that a deal will be reached before the window closes on Tuesday night.

Kean is ready to agree to a return to Juventus, where he will initially join on loan before the Italian giants are obligated to buy him for a fee of between £20 and £25 million.

Juve is rumored to be interested in signing Kean on a two-year loan deal with the option of converting it to a permanent contract in the summer of 2023.

Kean joined the Blues in the summer of 2019 for £27 million, but he has struggled to settle at Goodison Park and spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

The French club wanted Kean to return this season, but they’ve only been willing to offer him a straight loan so far.

Everton have stated that they would only allow Kean to leave the club again this summer if they were guaranteed a permanent sale.

The Blues are still working out an agreement with Juventus for the 21-year-old.