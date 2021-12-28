Everton’s decision to relaunch their summer transfer campaign makes perfect sense now that a fresh role has opened up.

When the January transfer market opens, Everton are expected to make another move for Nathan Patterson, but what drew the Blues to the Rangers youngster?

The 20-year-old has made 26 appearances for the Scottish Premiership champions, but has only started three games so far this season.

Patterson was viewed as a potential long-term successor to captain Seamus Coleman when Everton were reported to have made two approaches for him over the summer, with then-Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard – now in charge of Premier League rivals Aston Villa – labeling their first offer of £5 million as “a joke.”

While that may still be the case, with the Blues still failing to sign a right-back despite it being a priority position in the previous transfer window, Patterson’s past two Rangers starts have come at left-back.

With Lucas Digne, the only natural left-back in Rafa Benitez’s first team squad, having not been selected since the 4-1 Merseyside Derby defeat at home to Liverpool on December 1, Everton have been heavily linked with a January move for Vitaliy Mykolenko, with some outlets even claiming that a deal for the Dynamo Kyiv and Ukraine player is on the verge of completion, but Patterson appears to offer an alternative.

If Digne and Benitez can’t agree on what kind of full-back the Blues manager wants, what qualities does Patterson bring to the table?

When comparing the Rangers man to current Premier League full-backs using Comparisonator’s virtual transfer tool, it’s clear that he’d lead the way in ball recoveries in the opponents’ half, averaging 2.77 per 90 minutes, ahead of the English top flight’s leader Luke Shaw on 2.03.

Patterson would also rank third in the league for overall ball recoveries with 6.23 per game, trailing only Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko (7.09) and Burnley’s Charlie Taylor (7).

Only Taylor (19.4) has more defensive actions per game than Patterson (18.69) among current Premier League players, though Digne, who is fifth overall in.