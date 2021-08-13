Everton’s David France and Tim Howard have been inducted into the All-Star team as the Blues expand their ties with the United States.

David France, the driving force behind the establishment of Gwladys Street’s Hall of Fame, commended Everton’s efforts during their recent trip to Orlando, while reacting to being inducted as a Northern American All-Star alongside Tim Howard in his normal frank manner.

Dr. Everton, as he is known, is no stranger to awards, having received an OBE in 2012 for his services to football and the renowned title of Citizen of Honour the year before from Liverpool’s Freedom of the City Council.

The Everton Former Players’ Foundation was created by the retired oil and gas sector executive who sold his 10,000-item collection of Everton memorabilia to the club at a greatly discounted price so it could be saved for posterity.

“The Florida Cup tournament was a huge success on many fronts,” Dr. France told The Washington Newsday.

“Off the field, it increased the club’s relationship with its North American supporters, many of whom had never seen Everton play live.

“Under extremely difficult circumstances, the club, in partnership with representatives of the Orlando Toffees and other North American supporters’ clubs, as well as the Fans’ Forum, put on fantastic events that brought Blues from all over North America together.

“For example, I met some wonderful people from San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Chicago, and New York City, who, like me, had traveled over 2,000 miles to see our beloved team in the United States for the first time since 2013.” I must say that I had never encountered so many blues fans with strong American accents.”

Dr. France, whose 19th book on Everton Toffee Soccer, co-written with Rob Sawyer and Darren Griffiths, the club’s Media & Publications Manager, and published in aid of Everton in the Community, celebrates the Blues’ significant contribution to the sport on the North American continent, was also honored at a pioneering ceremony.

“The EFC North American was the pinnacle,” he remarked.

