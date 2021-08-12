Everton’s ‘crucial’ role as Richarlison returns from the Olympics with a ‘larger’ role.

Richarlison, Everton’s Olympic gold medalist, has shown he can adapt to a new role in his triumphant return to Merseyside.

With the Blues player back at Finch Farm and receiving a hero’s welcome from his teammates, Rodrigo Calvozzo believes he could be in contention for Saturday’s Premier League start against Southampton at home after helping his country reclaim the men’s football title at the Tokyo Olympics.

Despite missing a penalty in the gold medal game against Spain, which Brazil won 2-1 after extra time, Richarlison finished the tournament as the top scorer with five goals.

“Richarlison produced a very strong performance in the tournament as a whole and demonstrated that he can operate in numerous situations for the team, and this proved that he can be one of Tite’s major offensive alternatives in the senior side,” Calvozzo told The Washington Newsday.

“He played both in a wide attacking area and in the center during the Olympic Games.

“There is no doubt that he concludes the Olympics stronger than he was after the Copa America, since he has demonstrated that he is a player capable of taking charge in crucial times, despite missing the penalty against Spain.

“In this team that participated in the Olympic Games, Richarlison was the main focal point, along with Dani Alves.

“His appearance in Tokyo undoubtedly increased his support and earned him greater recognition in the first team.

“However, despite this progression, he is still not regarded one of Tite’s key players. He’s bigger, but he’s not quite there yet.”

After a stuttering run-up, Richarlison’s spot-kick miss in Yokohama was reminiscent of both his off-target effort in a Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out exit against Southampton back in 2018 and Marcus Rashford’s effort in England’s European Championship final defeat to Italy earlier this summer, when Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved two shots but still ended up allowing a goal.

Calvozzo admits he wasn’t at his best against the Spaniards, but the 24-year-old was able to escape with a win. “The summary has come to an end.”