Everton’s contract choice could save the club millions as a transfer deadline approaches.

Many of Everton’s youth players have been calling for an opportunity in the senior team in recent weeks.

Much of the spotlight has been on players like Lewis Dobbin and Ellis Simms in particular, with those calls being especially loud now that the Blues are struggling to score.

Some fans have expressed their wish to see Tyler Onyango introduced to the midfield, particularly after Rafa Benitez’s side failed to fill the void left by Abdoulaye Doucoure.

It hasn’t made a difference in defense, either.

An injury to another crucial player, this time Yerry Mina, has left others vying for those two spots in the side – but Everton haven’t managed to reach the heights during their poor run.

Unfortunately for Jarrad Branthwaite, he did not get his chance during this tenure.

His own injury held him out of the starting lineup for a short time earlier in the season, but he’s now fit and ready to go again now that he’s considered a fully-fledged senior player – complete with a new contract.

The teenager was recruited into the side less than two years ago, first to join up with the club’s under-23s program.

Of course, due to an injury issue at the defense, he made his Premier League debut a few months later.

That’s a credit to the defender’s ability to impress so many people at his new club so soon.

Getting from League Two to the Premier League, even as a young team, was always going to take time. It wasn’t going to be an easy shift.

Branthwaite, on the other hand, soon gained favor with Carlo Ancelotti. He was offered a contract extension. Everyone you spoke to at Everton had nothing but good things to say about the defense.

Even though he’s only made one senior appearance so far this season, that hasn’t stopped him.

Last season’s loan to Blackburn Rovers started well but ended prematurely due to an injury that forced him back to Finch Farm.

After recovering from that setback, the teenager now has to impress Benitez, rather than the previous boss. “The summary has come to an end.”