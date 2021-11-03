Everton’s changes may be limited, but Fabian Delph has surpassed Jean-Philippe Gbamin in the pecking order.

Everton will look to immediately switch their attention to Tottenham Hotspur this week in order to get their season back on track.

Over the last several weeks, Rafa Benitez’s side has suffered three dismal setbacks, losing to West Ham and Watford at Goodison Park before losing to Wolves on Monday evening.

The Blues’ performance in the latter two of those defeats displayed some dreadful football, and fans are keen to see some improvements.

Everton looked better in the second half of their recent defeat at Molineux, and many have speculated whether that could be the pattern for the future while important players are still out.

Benitez’s side will face Tottenham Hotspur next, with new manager Antonio Conte at the helm.

We’ve taken a look at some of the lineup alterations the Blues could make in the future.

There wouldn’t be many players on this list in perfect circumstances.

Everton are still without a number of crucial players, and other ailments are affecting players across the group, so many of the guys who started on Monday will likely hold their spots.

Jordan Pickford is one of the few players who can be satisfied with his own performance at Molineux, as he made several outstanding saves to keep the score from getting any worse.

The defensive line in front of him is expected to remain same, as Everton continues to struggle to bring players back from injury in time to make significant changes.

Allan started the season brilliantly but has struggled to maintain his form in recent games. On Monday, he appeared more at ease playing a little farther forward alongside Andros Townsend in the second half, and that option could be explored further in the future.

Richarlison earned his first start since returning from injury earlier this week, and he’ll almost certainly hold his starting berth, with Demarai Gray providing some backup.

Despite the fact that the team has injury worries practically everywhere, alterations to the starting lineup for the next encounter are possible.

It is, in fact, critical that changes be made. Perhaps not only to the staff. “The summary has come to an end.”