Everton’s campaign celebrates its third anniversary after achieving numerous ‘firsts.’

The ‘All Together Now’ campaign has had a great start, with three years of encouraging diversity, inclusion, and equality within the Everton Family.

All Together Now was launched in December 2018 with the goal of tying together the club’s collaborative equality and diversity work with Everton in the Community to ensure that all fans – and those visiting Goodison Park, Walton Hall Park, or any of the Blues’ community facilities – feel welcome and catered for at all times.

The Kick It Out Promoting Inclusion Award was given to the campaign at the Northwest Football Awards in November for its far-reaching influence.

Now, on the third anniversary of the club’s founding, the spotlight shines even brighter on the initiatives and activities that the club has created, developed, and actively supported, maintaining true to the tagline “A football family for everyone.”

Everton has become the first Premier League Disability Confident employer and the first football club to register all of its buildings as breastfeeding friendly in a busy time of ‘firsts’ since the launch, demonstrating a commitment to good and inclusive change.

World Down Syndrome Day was commemorated at Finch Farm prior to the coronavirus epidemic, with captain Seamus Coleman and Colombia international Yerry Mina playing five-a-side with members of Everton in the Community’s Down Syndrome squad.

The Blues partnered up with Technical Partner hummel and players from Everton’s disabilities football teams to introduce the club’s 2020/21 third kit, further demonstrating their ambition to be inclusive.

Everton made history by becoming the first Premier League club to reveal a shirt featuring entirely disabled players.

The launch coincided with the 20th anniversary of Everton in the Community’s Disability Programme, prompting hummel to invest directly in the project by financing a year-long education and training effort that saw 20 Everton in the Community participants enroll in an FA Level One coaching course.

Everton in the Community has launched a fundraising campaign to build 'The People's Place,' a purpose-built facility that will give an overall service to everyone, regardless of age, gender, or region, and offer support linked to mental health and suicide awareness.