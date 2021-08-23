Everton’s bid for teen sensation was thwarted, and Rangers are considering further offers.

Rangers FC have reportedly rejected Everton’s offer for Nathan Patterson, indicating that the teenage star would remain at the Ibrox Stadium for the time being.

The Toffees reportedly offered £5 million ($6.83 million) for the 19-year-old right-back, but the Rangers rejected the offer.

Patterson has been a member of the Rangers since 2009 and has appeared in 17 senior games. As a senior, he has only scored two goals.

However, because he was frequently playing behind James Tavernier, there was talk that the adolescent sensation was going out.

Manager Steve Gerrard, on the other hand, had no recollection of seeing the Scottish footballer leave the Ibrox Stadium.

“I’m hearing a lot of chatter and speculations. There has been a lot of discussion about a number of our players,” Gerrard said. “In this position, Ross Wilson and the board are the only people I listen to. We’ll talk about any bids that come in that are respectable.”

Despite playing behind Tavernier, the Rangers recognize Peterson as a future star. His talent and efficiency, though, will only be appreciated if Gerrard provides him with the proper exposure on the field.

Patterson is viewed similarly by the Toffees, but they will have to improve if they are serious about signing the Scottish player.

Everton has Seamus Coleman in the lineup, but believes that providing him with some friendly competition will benefit the club.

For the time being, the Rangers have the ultimate word on Patterson, and experts believe he is far too talented a player to be let go. Alan Hutton, a former fullback, is one of them.

“It’ll be a fight between him and Tavernier,” says the narrator. Patterson has the tools to be a top player for the Rangers, so it’s intriguing. He can also play for Scotland, but he must first establish himself at club level,” Hutton added.