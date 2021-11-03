Everton’s best player would fix a fundamental Anfield problem, according to a Liverpool great.

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve Nicol feels Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure might help the Reds tackle a crucial problem.

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a number of midfield injuries recently, with Naby Keita, James Milner, Fabinho, and Thiago all missing time.

Fabinho’s absence was noticed over the weekend, when Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton in the Premier League, despite leading 2-0 after 15 minutes.

Thiago and Fabinho have both recovered and are in contention to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but Nicol believes the Reds need midfield reinforcements for the rest of the season.

“It’s been [chaos]recently [without Fabinho],” he said on ESPN FC. If they could bring someone in, I wouldn’t mind. There aren’t many really good ones out there.

“The one issue Liverpool has right now is that they’re getting at the back four no matter who they’re playing against.”

“I’d take either [Declan Rice or Kalvin Phillips] in a heartbeat.”

“I’ll tell you what, from Everton, I’d take Doucoure.”

Doucoure arrived at Everton from Watford in September 2020, however he is currently injured.

Against West Ham a few weeks ago, the 28-year-old experienced a stress reaction in a bone.

But, under new manager Rafa Benitez, he’s had a good start to the season, with two goals and four assists in eight games for the Blues.