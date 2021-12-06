Everton’s best bargain acquisition secures a significant boost for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Isn’t that what they say? What time is it, what time is it, what time is it, what time is it, what time is it, what time It was around 9:50 p.m. on Monday night. Demarai Gray was the man.

He took up the ball on the left side, shimmied and feigned twice to create a little gap on the edge of the box, and then he unleashed a piledriver off the post and into Aaron Ramsdale’s net.

Everton’s inexpensive summer transfer conjured up probably the best moment seen at this stadium this season in a match that was typically bereft of quality from each side in the final third.

He’d gotten his eye in with an effort that led to Richarlison’s equaliser, and he’d fired another strong effort from a similar position that was skillfully deflected onto the bar by Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Gray, on the other hand, appeared to be adamant. This was going to be his night.

With a point to prove in the Premier League, he moved to Everton. His low price tag, as well as his stints at Leicester City and Bayer Leverkusen, raised some eyebrows.

Sure, he’s a terrific player, but could he ever be the steady one in a major game?

Gray burst through the middle of a horrific Merseyside derby on Wednesday to give the Blues a beam of optimism in the midst of the misery.

Okay, that didn’t work out either. Brush it off, move on, and repeat the process.

That is exactly what he did.

It was evident from the outset of the game that the winger intended to make an impact. In attempting to do so, he was one of Everton’s brightest players both in and out of possession.

When he originally moved to Goodison, a few people had worries about his defensive work, but you have to admit he’s defying that assumption.

Gray provided the majority of Everton’s fine work in a first half that was devoid of chances.

Before slicing a shot a little and eventually shooting it over the bar, he hooked up wonderfully with Richarlison before flashing one of his dangerous and powerful low crosses right across the face of the goal.

In recent matches, he’s been doing it a lot. “The summary has come to an end.”