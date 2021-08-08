Everton’s attacking options have improved with Demarai Gray, but Jordan Pickford and Lucas Digne will need more time.

A week before Everton kicks off the new Premier League season, this was not the result or performance fans expected.

The Toffees were given the runaround from the start against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, and trailed 3-0 at the half-hour mark after unable to deal with the Red Devils’ quick build-up play. The Blues’ 4-0 humiliation was worsened by Diogo Dalot’s looping header in injury time.

This penultimate pre-season match at Old Trafford demonstrated that Rafa Benitez and his players still have a lot of work to do if they want to contend this season and start strong against Southampton on August 14 at Goodison Park.

Rafa Benitez’s Everton team is not what he wants, but he must find a way to win.

Everton’s final pre-season friendly yielded five takeaways…

Yes, Everton got thrashed here on Saturday, but there were clues that the Toffees will try to attack in numbers this season.

Despite the fact that the Blues started the game without a designated striker – Dominic Calvert-Lewin was out with a minor injury, and Moise Kean was also absent – it appeared that James Rodriguez would play as a false nine in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation.

However, it was clear early on that James would be joined by Demarai Gray in a front two, with Alex Iwobi and Andros Townsend pushing up high to provide support in a 4-2-2-2 formation. The quartet was level with each other at points in the initial exchanges, as if they were in a front four.

Everton had plenty of attacking players when they pushed forward, and one specific piece of play saw five men in the box and four others, including centre-back Ben Godfrey, poised and waiting on the perimeter of the area. This is a big cry from previous squads, where the lone striker appeared isolated and searching passes into the box went unused.

While the Toffees failed to score at Old Trafford due to a lack of intensity, when Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Olympic gold medalist Richarlison return, the Blues combination will hopefully have a number of teammates running in to cause difficulties for the opponent defense. “The summary has come to an end.”