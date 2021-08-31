Everton’s assessment of Moise Kean has been confirmed by Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Moise Kean may now be added to the list of Everton signings who have a sense of “what if?” about their tenure at the club.

Was it a triumph for him to leave Juventus? Apparently not, as he’s since confirmed his return to the Serie A giants on a season-long loan, with no fans crying.

Will he look back on his time at Goodison Park with regret? Almost definitely, and we’ll talk about those in a moment.

Is this, though, evidence that Everton should not have signed him in the first place? Was the transfer a mistake in and of itself?

No.

Return to the summer of 2019, and the anticipation for the arrival of one of Europe’s most intriguing offensive prospects was evident among the crowd.

Although the then-19-year-old lacked the experience of a top striker that Marco Silva might have desired at the time, he did fit into Marcel Brands’ philosophy at Goodison Park.

Purchase interesting young players, try to integrate them into the squad, develop their talent, and assist in the development of either a future Everton star or someone who might be extremely profitable to the club.

When it works out, it’s a good plan. When it doesn’t, you’d expect that the age of the player signed would still allow the Blues to recuperate some money down the road.

If all of the prospective “sporting conditions” are met, Everton might earn €38 million from the transfer of Kean to Juventus, thus that theory holds water.

However, there are still unanswered questions about what may have been.

Kean was only a youngster when he relocated to a new country and league, which is difficult under any conditions.

But having the manager who signed him ousted after only a few months would have been a further stumbling block, especially since a global epidemic would bring the footballing world to a halt only a few months later.

There were hints of the potential that Everton had recognized throughout the game.

His first few cameo outings in a royal blue uniform were shaky, but they showed the promise of a young striker with a. “The summary has come to an end.”