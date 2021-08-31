Everton’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the latest player to join Arsenal, as the Gunners make their intentions apparent.

Arsenal has informed Everton that they will not be allowing Ainsley Maitland-Niles to depart on loan at this time.

The Blues had begun talks with Arsenal about a loan deal for the 24-year-old, who can play both right-back and midfield.

However, Arsenal has told Everton that they will not be releasing Maitland-Niles on loan on deadline day.

According to reports, the player will speak with Mikel Arteta this afternoon in the hopes of completing a late transfer away from the Emirates.

Everton have been looking for a new right-back all summer, and while finding competition was considered a priority for the window, the Blues’ time to make a signing is running out.

And dreams of bringing Maitland-Niles in have been dashed after Arsenal made their position clear.

It’ll be interesting to see if Arteta’s stance softens as the day goes on.

Director of football Marcel Brands put forward Denzel Dumfries early in the window, but the Holland international signed with Inter Milan.

Brands and Rafa Benitez have discussed a number of names, but it is unlikely that Everton would sign a right-back before the deadline of 11 p.m.