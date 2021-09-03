Everton’s absence has been warned by James Rodriguez.

Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda has issued a warning to James Rodriguez about the level of fitness he must demonstrate in order to reclaim his spot in the national team.

After being forced to self-isolate after getting into contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19, the Everton midfielder has missed all of his club’s matches in the first half of 2021/22.

After failing to win a move away from Merseyside in the summer, the playmaker is back in training at Finch Farm over the international break and will be hoping to force his way into Rafa Benitez’s plans.

And Colombia’s coach has put down the requirements for the 30-year-old to reclaim his international berth.

Despite some controversy regarding the severity of Rodriguez’s injuries, he missed the Copa America in the summer owing to fitness difficulties.

And now, according to his international manager, the Everton playmaker must be a “500 percent” to be considered again.

“I think the players’ anxiety and desire to be here in the national team makes you unconsciously precipitate these appearances,” the manager is reported as saying by Marca [via SportWitness ].

“It’s not just about recovering an injury; it’s also about re-adapting to the competition.

“I think it’s clear that we can’t harm James or the national team if we’ve seen him at his best. We want him at 500 percent because 100 percent isn’t good enough for the national team.

“We always tell the players that they have to give it their all, and we refer to that plus as being a member of the Colombian national team.

“In all potential aspects, we want the players to take care of themselves. There are a lot of aspects and variables that go into that 500 percent.

“The issue of players with other components is beneficial. Every situation and circumstance is unique.”

Colombia drew 1-1 with Bolivia in their first encounter of the international break, with matches against Paraguay and Chile scheduled for the following week.