Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure makes a’very important’ admission and sends out a festive fixture message.

Everton manager Abdoulaye Doucoure feels his team can utilise the festive fixture schedule to help them climb the Premier League rankings.

The Blues are presently 14th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone and eight points behind Manchester United in sixth position.

Rafa Benitez’s squad has had a difficult few months, slipping down the league following a promising start to the season.

A 4-1 home loss to Liverpool at the start of the month added to Benitez’s woes, with many Liverpool fans pushing for a change following the game.

The mood around the club was improved by a last-gasp 2-1 triumph over Arsenal, but the Blues were humbled again by Crystal Palace a few days later.

However, a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea last time out has instilled some much-needed confidence in the Blues ahead of the festive schedule.

The Blues face Burnley at Turf Moor on Boxing Day, before hosting Newcastle United and Brighton at Goodison Park over the next three days.

And Doucoure thinks that the Everton group is focused on gaining momentum and climbing the league position in the next weeks.

“Of course, it’s been a difficult season so far,” he told evertontv. “Especially with the injuries we’ve had.”

“We’re starting to get some players back now, and I believe the team is improving, but we still need to improve if we want to improve our place. We are optimistic and believe in ourselves.

“Every result may be seen as the players fighting for each other. We want to go on a winning streak, but we know we have to start with the basics and win games regularly.

“We still believe we can have a successful season. It’ll be a crucial time – as we all know, the Christmas season can make or break your season.

"I've lived here for five years and am used to it… I understand that Christmas is highly important to the English people, and that it is a busy time for everyone in football – including myself."