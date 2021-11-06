Everton’s £8.5 million purchase could be ready to pay off.

Fabian Delph, according to Finch Farm, has been outstanding in training this week.

Following a strong performance against Wolves on Monday night, the midfielder is thought to have been setting the bar high during the build-up to the game against Spurs.

Rafa Benitez must now decide how to fit Delph into the starting lineup so that he can be as influential as he was at Molineux in the second half.

The 31-year-old is almost certain to start at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Delph gets a chance to alter how he is remembered, and it comes to him abruptly and unexpectedly.

Unless anything drastic happens, the £8.5 million signing will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, but some, but not all, of the storyline surrounding his stay at the club is still in place.

‘Experienced and extremely capable midfield player, brought into add leadership, took up semi-permanent residence on the treatment table, so his experience and capabilities were rarely seen,’ according to a current appraisal of his three-year Everton tenure.

Delph now has the ability to change that. Because, while the evaluation will include things like “involved in an ugly spat with a fan on social media following the embarrassing defeat to Liverpool’s kids” and “His sometimes abrasive style of leadership – which included telling his team-mates how terrible they had played at Bournemouth did not always go down well,” the former Manchester City man can put a positive spin on it.

If he stays fit – which is a big if – he can provide Everton’s midfield some much-needed quality and courage, especially in the absence of Abdoulaye Doucoure and possibly after his return.

Delph has little control over the first two years of his Blues career, which were marred by injuries. They’ve left. Done, but indelibly imprinted in history books that will not be removed.

But what remains of this season, and his time at Everton, has the potential to transform the conclusion from a terrible signing, a player plagued by ailments with whom supporters didn’t only fail to bond with (but, in one case, argued online) into something more. “The summary has come to an end.”