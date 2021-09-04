Everton’s 2021/22 Premier League season was simulated after a £1.5 million transfer outlay.

Everton have made a strong start under new manager Rafa Benitez, remaining unbeaten after three games and sitting sixth in the table, ahead of Manchester City, Arsenal, and Leicester.

Benitez’s selection was questioned because of his background with Merseyside rivals Liverpool, but new recruit Demarai Gray’s outstanding displays against Brighton and Southampton have dispelled any qualms about the Spaniard’s appointment.

Gray joined Everton on a free transfer from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, along with free transfers Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan, and Salmon Rondon.

Benitez has an unusual problem to deal with in regards to James Rodriguez, who, despite scoring six goals and registering four assists in 23 appearances last season, was unable to gain a transfer away from the club this summer.

So, considering the additions they’ve made, how will Everton’s 2021/22 season look?

We used the Football Manager 2021 editor to update the database with the right teams for the 2021/22 Premier League season, as well as place a transfer embargo on all teams in the division so that their squads remained the same throughout the simulation.

Let’s take a look at Football Manager 2021’s best XI at the end of the 2021/22 simulated season, based on performances, statistics, and other factors.

Everton’s greatest XI as a whole:

Despite his omission from the squad thus far, James Rodriguez was named to Everton’s best XI for the 2012/13 season after pushing his way back into Benitez’s starting lineup and providing seven goals and eight assists in only 34 Premier League appearances.

Benitez also chose Jonjoe Kenny over Seamus Coleman at full-back, with Kenny producing eight assists in 28 games for the club as he established himself as the club’s right-back, with Coleman filling in for the young Englishman.

With 12 goals, Richarlison was the club’s best scorer in the 2021/22 season, while Alex Iwobi had the most assists with 11.

Calvert-Lewin has the highest match rating of any player in the tournament. “The summary has come to an end.”