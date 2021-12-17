Everton’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea is greeted with cries of ‘defying the odds.’

Everton fought back to a 1-1 tie with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, thanks to Jordan Pickford’s heroics.

The Blues came in the city without a number of first-team players, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Demarai Gray.

Despite being reduced to the bare essentials, Rafa Benitez’s squad put forth a valiant effort against Chelsea to earn an important point.

After falling behind to Mason Mount’s opening, the Blues earned a point 16 minutes from time when Jarrad Branthwaite converted Anthony Gordon’s free-kick.

Here’s how the game was covered in the national press.

“If this is one of the last Premier League games for a while, Everton, Jordan Pickford, and Jarrad Branthwaite will relish the opportunity to reflect.”

“Chelsea? Not at all.

“It was difficult not to wonder when these two could next be in action amid the growing Covid cases across the Premier League – including now at Chelsea – cancellations and proposals for a temporary season reduction.” Or, for that matter, anyone.

“Should that dreaded scenario play out, Everton would have a memorable occasion and result to leave on.

“A depleted and in-form Everton side defied the odds to earn a stunning draw against the European champions, due to goalkeeper Pickford’s heroics at one end and a milestone first Everton goal for highly-rated teenage defender Branthwaite at the other.”

“Branthwaite’s equaliser on his first Everton league start since July 2020 helped to hand another defeat to Chelsea, who were booed off.”

“Even at at its best, his team isn’t in the same time zone as Chelsea’s.” But it was difficult not to sympathize with the Spaniard, whose squad had been ripped apart by injuries to the point that he could only select seven substitutes, two of whom were goalkeepers.

“Fabian Delph, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and Richarlison were added to the sick list.

“Brantwaite and Ellis Simms, a 20-year-old striker, were given the chance to break into the big time.”

