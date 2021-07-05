Everton would get something from Wilfried Zaha that Carlo Ancelotti didn’t want.

Every time the window creaks open, some transfer stories appear to be shared. Wilfried Zaha appears to have been attempting to get out of Crystal Palace for at least five years, but he is still there for the time being.

Everton had already been associated with the 28-year-old, and they will undoubtedly be linked with him again now that it has been revealed that Palace are willing to let him depart for a relatively low amount.

The Times reports that “the club is willing to listen to proposals exceeding £35 million since they must pay Manchester United 25% of the profit on the transfer.”

This is pretty surprising, given how important Zaha has been to them. Prior to a 2-1 triumph at Brighton in February, the Eagles had lost 18 of their previous 20 league games in which Zaha had played no part.

Although correlation does not always imply causation, it is clear that he has played a significant role in helping Palace maintain their top-flight status in recent years.

Would he, however, be a suitable fit for Rafa Benitez’s Everton, who have higher ambitions? In 2014/15 (Zaha’s first season back after a year at Manchester United), Palace finished one position ahead of the Blues, but they haven’t done so since.

While the Ivory Coast international may not appear to be a good fit for the new Everton boss at first glance, there are aspects of his game that appear to appeal to him. It’s reasonable to wonder, though, if he has the discipline to work inside Benitez’s tactical structure.

“Wilf Zaha is a player who doesn’t have roles,” former Palace manager Roy Hodgson once observed, but under Benitez, he would surely have one assigned to him and would be expected to keep to it.

Zaha’s versatility, though, would appeal to the Spaniard, with the player capable of playing both centrally and in wide areas, and his willingness to defend from the front is guaranteed to be a plus. The summary comes to a close.