Everton Women’s return has been confirmed, and Toni Duggan has set a Champions League aim.

Toni Duggan has joined Everton Women on a two-year deal.

Duggan, 29, has returned to Everton after her contract with Atletico Madrid terminated.

During her career, the forward has also played for Manchester City and Barcelona, and her goal at Walton Hall Park is to play in the Champions League.

“It feels so lovely to be back home,” she told evertontv. When I was younger, I used to go to this club.

“It feels incredible to be back here now. I was returning to Everton as soon as I found out I could.

“When I talked with Everton, they mentioned that they intended to play in the Champions League.

“It’s crucial for the club, the team, and the manager.” Everyone’s goal is to achieve it.

“I’ve spent my entire professional career playing Champions League football.

“It’s the peak of a player’s career, and I’ve always been a part of it. That’s something I’d want. It’s a lofty goal for me.

“Getting Everton back into the Champions League would be a dream come true,” he says.

“That is where this club belongs, and I am confident that we can get there.

“I’m back in blue now, and maybe I can repay the Club for all they gave me.”

“We are happy to welcome Toni back to Everton,” said Sarvar Ismailov, Everton Women’s sporting and marketing director.

“She adds a lot of attributes to the dressing room, but the most essential is the winning mentality she will bring.”

“I am confident she will jump right in and boost our offensive possibilities. It’s a pleasure to welcome Toni back to the United States.”

“It’s an exciting deal for us,” manager Willie Kirk remarked. Toni is a big-game player with a huge attitude.

“Since leaving Everton in 2013, she has gained a wealth of experience.

“She will put her expertise to good use with us, having played for three of Europe’s best clubs, Manchester City, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid.

“I can’t wait to see her back on the pitch and in an Everton shirt.”

Everton signed French international Kenza Dali as their first signing of the window last week, with more investment expected this summer.

After bringing in seven new faces last season, Kirk, Ismailov, and general manager Aaron Little are targeting up to six signings this summer.

