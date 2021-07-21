Everton will travel to the United States with fresh signings and a promising kid in the squad.

Everton flew out to the United States on Wednesday morning to compete in the Florida Cup, with two new signings on board.

As the Blues set to ramp up their pre-season preparations, both Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic, who had their respective free moves confirmed on Tuesday evening, were on the trip.

As the squad prepared to depart for the United States, the former uploaded a video to his Instagram story from his seat.

Meanwhile, Everton’s new goalkeeper may be seen in a club video showing a number of players boarding a plane before departing Merseyside.

Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi, and youngster Charlie Whitaker are all featured in the social media video.

The 17-year-old has been in both of the Blues’ training matches at Finch Farm so far, with Rafa Benitez’s side defeating both Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers in recent fixtures.

He has risen through the ranks at the club recently, scoring five goals and providing two assists in five Premier League 2 games for the club’s under-23s last season.

Everton are yet to announce their full squad for their trip to the United States, but Lucas Digne has suggested that he will be joining his teammates.

On Wednesday morning, the France international posted a photo on his Instagram story with the remark, “It’s time to go.”

After his heroics with his national team at Euro 2020, the defender was granted a long break over the summer.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Tuesday that Fabian Delph would be staying at home as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19.