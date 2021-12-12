Everton will play Crystal Palace with two midfield alterations and the decision on Lucas Digne.

For the second match in a row, Lucas Digne has been left out of the Everton team, as Rafa Benitez gives Andre Gomes his first Premier League start of the season in this afternoon’s match against Crystal Palace.

Digne was left out of the squad for the match against Arsenal on Monday night, and he will not be accompanying the team to Selhurst Park.

Following the 2-1 win over Arsenal, Benitez was compelled to make a midfield change, with Allan being replaced by Andre Gomes, who came off the bench at Goodison Park to make an impression on Monday. Anthony Gordon is among the replacements, along with Fabian Delph.

Mason Holgate replaces the injured Yerry Mina in the starting lineup, but the Blues are otherwise unchanged.

Seamus Coleman, Holgate, Michael Keane, and Ben Godfrey continue to play in goal for Jordan Pickford.

Midfielders Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gomes, and Delph are included, with Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray supporting Richarlison.

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Delph, Doucoure, Gomes, Gray, Townsend, Richarlison, Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Delph, Doucoure, Gomes, Gray, Townsend, Richarlison, Delph, Doucoure Begovic, Kenny, Iwobi, Branthwaite, Simms, Onyango, Gbamin, Rondon, Gordon. Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Iwobi, Branthwaite, Simms, Onyango, Gbamin, Rondon, Gordon.

Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Kouyate, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard, Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Kouyate, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard. Butland and Olise are the substitutes. Eze, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly, and Riedewald are among the players on the team.