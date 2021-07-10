Everton will play a training match at Finch Farm to give Rafa Benitez his first glimpse at the players.

Everton played Accrington Stanley in a closed-door training session earlier today.

In a warm-up game at Finch Farm this afternoon, the Blues overcame the League One side 3-0.

Everton did not regard the match as a friendly, and Rafa Benitez’s first real friendly will take place later this month in the United States, when his side takes on Millonarios in the Florida Cup.

The game today was set up to assist Everton’s players as they neared the end of their first week of pre-season training.

The match’s details, as well as the names of the players engaged, will be released later.

Everton’s selection was hailed as “extremely strong” by Accrington.

Everton will face Millonarios in the early hours of Monday, July 26 UK time, before facing either Arsenal or Benitez’s former side, Inter Milan, in the early hours of Thursday, July 29 UK time.

Both friendlies will be held in Orlando, followed by a trip to Old Trafford on August 7 to face Manchester United (5 p.m.) in the club’s final preseason game before hosting Southampton a week later to begin the new Premier League season.