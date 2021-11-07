Everton will not make excuses for their loss to Brighton.

Everton’s lacked calmness in front of goal, according to Izzy Christiansen, as they failed to take their chances in a 1-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

For much of the game, the Toffees were in control, with Christiansen having a shot blocked and substitute Claire Emslie firing over the crossbar.

In the end, Aileen Whelan’s header was enough to separate the two teams, as Jean Luc Vasseur’s first WSL encounter as Everton manager ended in defeat.

“It was aggravating.” “We thought we did enough to win the game,” Christiansen said, “but the main point is that we didn’t put the ball in the net.”

“This is a game we thought we might win, and we put in a lot of effort to prepare for it, so we’re quite sad.”

“We just didn’t appear to have any composure in the last third.” It didn’t matter if it was the final pass, cross, or shoot. Whatever it was, we couldn’t seem to get our act together.

At Walton Hall Park, the teams were met with damp and windy conditions, but Christiansen refused to blame the weather for their lack of goal scoring success.

“The weather always has an impact on the game,” she explained, “but it’s the same for both teams.”

“You have to adjust if the weather is that severe, and whatever team adapts the best has a higher chance of winning the game.” We’re not blaming the wind; in fact, it could have been utilised to our benefit at times.

“We weren’t football smart, and today’s performance has a lot of things for us to learn.”

Everton have already won only two of their first six games in the 2020-21 Barclays FA WSL season, and have failed to benefit from Vasseur’s presence.

Vasseur replaced Willie Kirk, who stepped down in October after Everton had a poor start to the season.

Christiansen, on the other hand, refused to blame their setback on the change in manager.

“Many things have changed,” she continued. He’s from another country, so there’s a lot of fresh information, style, and ideologies to adjust to, but that’s okay.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”