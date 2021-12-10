Everton will meet with a ‘coalition’ of supporters when proposals are presented.

After submitting recommendations about fan involvement at Goodison Park, a ‘coalition’ of Everton supporters’ organisations is set to meet with the club.

Following the fan-led study of football governance, the ESSG has been working on a document to present to the Blues’ administration for the previous six months.

Everton has now received the document, and a meeting has been scheduled for representatives to meet with the club’s officials to examine the issues raised by supporters.

“ESSG is a coalition of #EFC fan groups who have worked carefully over the past 6 months to generate a doc that portrays what the future will look like with regards to fan involvement,” the ESSG posted on Twitter this morning.

“The document has been submitted to the club for review, and a meeting has been scheduled.”

The suggestions are expected to be made public next week, allowing fans to see what is being proposed to Everton.