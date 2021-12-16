Everton will face Chelsea without Demarai Gray and with Ellis Simms making his debut.

Rafa Benitez has given Ellis Simms his Premier League debut as Everton’s injury situation worsens against Chelsea.

The teenage striker, who signed a new deal with the club last month, spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Blackpool and has previously been a substitute for the senior team.

After losing to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, the Blues have made five changes for their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Jonjoe Kenny have joined what appears to be a five-man defensive line, with Seamus Coleman and Fabian Delph departing.

In place of Richarlison and Andros Townsend, who both have injuries, Alex Iwobi, Anthony Gordon, and Matt Simms have been added to the attacking line-up.

Demarai Gray has also left the team, with no explanation for his absence.

Everton have placed only seven players on the bench, with teenagers Lewis Dobbin and Tyler Onyango among them.

Meanwhile, the more experienced outfield possibilities among the substitutes are Coleman, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and Allan.

Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Holgate, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Doucoure, Gomes, Iwobi, Gordon, Simms, Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Holgate, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Doucoure, Godfrey, Doucoure, Gomes, Iwobi, Gordon, Simm Begovic, Lonergan, Coleman, Gbamin, Allan, Onyango, DobbinMendy, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, James, Ziyech, Mount, Pulisic. Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Coleman, Gbamin, Allan, Onyango, DobbinMendy, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Christensen, Chalobah, Kante, Niguez, Barkley, Sarr. Subs: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Christensen, Chalobah, Kante, Niguez, Barkley, Sarr.