Everton will begin construction on the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium at the end of July.

Everton has announced that construction on their new 52,888-seat stadium will start later this month.

On July 26, the Toffees will take possession of the Bramley-Moore Dock site, with contractors Laing O’Rourke starting the first phase of the project on that date.

The first phase will consist of enabling works to prepare the dock site for construction, after which Laing O’Rourke will start infilling the dock.

“We are happy to be able to confirm that construction work on our new stadium will begin later this month,” Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said in a statement.

“This will be a watershed moment in the club’s history, demonstrating Farhad (Moshiri, Everton’s ownerambition )’s and financial commitment, as well as Denise (Barrett-Baxendale) and her executive team’s tenacity and expertise.

“Like every Evertonian, Goodison Park has played an important role in my life, but we could not have chosen a more fitting or gorgeous location for our new stadium – one that honors our heritage while also celebrating our bright future.”

“This moment will rank as one of the most important in the club’s history because it symbolises a new age for Evertonians, an era in which our supporters, their children, and their children’s children will support their team in one of the finest stadiums in the world,” Barrett-Baxendale added.

“This initiative is a strong reflection of our owner’s devotion and ambition, and it promises such an exciting future for our club.”

The club claims that the new stadium will enhance Liverpool’s economy by £1 billion, offer up to 15,000 employment for locals (including 12,000 during construction), and draw about 1.4 million visitors to the city.

“A start date for building on Everton’s new stadium is not only excellent news for the club and its fans, but for the Premier League as a whole,” said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

