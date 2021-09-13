Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez for their match against Burnley.

Due to James Rodriguez’s failure to make the matchday squad, Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin for tonight’s match against Burnley.

The Blues’ No. 9 is expected to be injured, and Rafa Benitez appears to have enlisted Richarlison to fill in for him up front.

In a decision that looks to suggest Everton would play a back three with Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey both return to the starting lineup – Godfrey for the first time this season.

With our LIVE updates from Goodison Park, you can follow Everton vs Burnley.

Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andros Townsend, and Demarai Gray are all eligible to play alongside Seamus Coleman.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin returns to the squad after missing the win over Brighton due to a tooth abscess, but Rodriguez retains his spot in the squad despite claiming he was “ready.”