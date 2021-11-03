Everton will be better prepared to deal with the technique that cost them at Wolves, according to Antonio Conte.

Andros Townsend has told new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte that his Everton side would be better prepared to face a three-man defense.

The Blues were defeated by Wolves at Molineux on Monday night, their third straight Premier League setback.

Rafa Benitez’s team paid the price for a shambolic first 45 minutes in which they failed to deal with Wolves’ 3-4-2-1 system.

Conte was named Tottenham manager on Tuesday, after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired following a 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Saturday night.

With four Serie A titles, one Premier League crown, and one FA Cup, the Italian comes to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Conte started most games for Inter in a 3-5-2 formation, as he had done at Chelsea.

Many expect the 52-year-old to set up Spurs in the same way, but Townsend believes that this week’s work on the training ground will better prepare his team to confront a three-man backline.

“The first half cost us,” the winger said after the loss to evertontv.

“We were too oblivious. We were focused on being compact and difficult to play through after conceding so many goals in the last game, but we couldn’t get close to them and their danger players – (Joao) Moutinho and (Ruben) Neves – had too much time on the ball.

“We made up for it in the second half, but we gave ourselves way too much to do.” Being 2-0 down away from home in the Premier League is always going to be difficult, and despite having plenty of chances to do so, we couldn’t hit the back of the net a second time.

“After the second goal, we switched to a 4-3-3 formation, which allowed two midfielders to move closer to their respective midfielders and our wingers to push their respective centre halves.

“As a result, we had more pressure on the ball and more mistakes – however, as I already stated, we had too much to accomplish.”

