Everton were without three players against West Ham in a new test for Rafa Benitez.

The loss of our first home game of the season was upsetting. We knew it would be a difficult game against a full-strength West Ham team, and David Moyes is well-versed in our club’s workings.

Unfortunately, we started slowly for the opening 20 minutes, which was not the first time this season. Declan Rice was in charge of the game and had all of the action, yet it was a quiet effort.

West Ham deserved to win the game, although we had our chances but failed to convert them. There wasn’t much in it, to be honest.

We had a terrific opportunity, but Alex Iwobi cleared the air for us. Salomon Rondon may have gotten in the way, but as youngsters, we’re taught to “always forecast where the ball will be, and what could happen.” If that had gone in, the game may have been very different. It was a game in which, like the Villa game, the first team to score would win.

The difference was that West Ham had a full squad but we didn’t. The chances would have gone in the back of the net if Everton had Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison on the pitch.

After Rafa Benitez’s adjustments, Everton now ranks among Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

In the first half, Andros Townsend sent in a fantastic cross, Iwobi reacted late and missed at the far post, but Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have striker instinct and make the difference.

We let up a goal that was quite upsetting. There were other people who could be blamed, but if Yerry Mina is on the field, he will almost certainly win the header.

West Ham kept putting their corners in the same spot, but we didn’t pay attention and were caught in.

You’re staring at the bench, and I understand why Rafa Benitez didn’t make a substitution because the score was still 0-0. Moyes, likewise, did not make a change until late in the game.

They were probably both delighted with a point, but there was no one on our bench who could have made a difference, so it was all about like-for-like substitutions.

In that game, it was our lack of depth that lost us points. They have, if you look at both benches. “The summary has come to an end.”