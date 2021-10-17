Everton was a participant in the first Merseyside Derby, but Liverpool was not.

The Merseyside Derby is one of the most entertaining games in the Premier League.

Everton and Liverpool clashes at Goodison Park and Anfield are among the most eagerly awaited fixtures in the city.

However, the original ‘derby’ had a completely different appearance.

Before there was a Liverpool Football Club, Everton had been around for 14 years.

St Domingo’s was founded in 1878, and their first major rivalry was with Bootle FC, another Merseyside club.

In October of 1880, they fought for the first time.

Bootle FC, who played at Hawthorne Road, was denied membership to the Football League, unlike Everton.

According to football site BeforeTheD, conspiracy theorists claim that Bootle were the strongest team on Merseyside in the 1880s, and that Everton were admitted to the Football League under William McGregor’s one club per town rule due to “either bribery or Freemasonry.”

Former Scotland international Andrew Watson, the first black international football player, was signed by Bootle in 1887.

He resigned from football and studied as a maritime engineer after establishing a new house in the town with his second wife Eliza Kate Tyler, with whom he had two daughters.

If he was paid, which is likely, he was the world’s first professional black footballer.

In 1892, Bootle FC was finally accepted into the Football League.

Despite placing eighth, the team was forced to resign after only one season due to financial problems.

Liverpool stepped in to take their place.

The then-Merseyside derbies drew tens of thousands of fans.

Bootle won three of their next five encounters after defeating Everton in their first two meetings in 1880.

They would never beat Everton again after that.

They played 26 more games between 1884 and 1993. Everton won a whopping 21 games, with five of them ending in a tie.

Bootle FC was abolished due to poor performances, low attendances, and rising debt. There would be no more Derby encounters between Bootle and Everton.

According to Football Pink, a sportswriter in the Liver newspaper summed up Bootle’s fate at the start of the 1893/94 season.

“Alas,” the piece began. Bootle is in a bad way. The ancient North Enders and their deeds have left an agonizing vacuum in the heart of the elderly.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”