Everton veteran Gary Stevens makes a heartfelt appeal as his youngest son battles cancer.

Gary Stevens, an Everton great, has made an urgent appeal for a stem cell donor for his four-year-old son, Jack, who is battling cancer.

Stevens, who was a member of the Blues’ most successful team, winning League Championships in 1985 and 1987, the FA Cup in 1984, and the European Cup-Winners’ Cup in 1985, relocated to Perth, Australia, with his South African wife Louise and their three boys Joshua, Oliver, and Jack in 2011.

Jack Stevens was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer called juvenile myelomonocytic leukaemia (JMML) in May 2020, and his odds of survival were barely 5 percent without therapy.

After almost 18 months after his first diagnosis, Jack has had a relapse and will need to undergo chemotherapy.

Stevens told evertonfc.com, “As you may guess, this is the worst possible news for all of us.” “He was doing so well, and the search for a potential stem cell donor has begun again.

“The previous time, they utilized his brother, Oliver, but we’ve been assured that won’t be a possibility this time.

“We are in a race against time, and the only thing we can do is hope and pray.”

Stevens has called for aid and has asked others to support him by donating blood, which can be done through organizations like the World Marrow Donor Association or Anthony Nolan.

Liverpool FC has also asked fans if they can help, writing on Twitter: “Such sad news. Please visit the donor registration page to contribute to Jack’s cause.”

During an interview with The Washington Newsday last July, the former Everton right-back spoke about the agony of learning of Jack’s diagnosis:

“It’s a fairly aggressive leukemia, and the survival rate without therapy is only about 5%.

“The feelings of rage, frustration, and acceptance are similar to the stages of grief. You’re OK one minute and then you’re on your knees the next. Your mental state is precarious.

“If someone had told us six weeks ago that this would be your life, we would not have thought it could change so soon.

“However, it is how humans live; things happen, deaths occur.”

The summary comes to a close.

”