Everton transfers: The struggle for Joaquin Correa and Samuel Chukwueze

Correa, Joaquin

Calciomercato

According to reports in Italy, Everton is expressing a ‘strong’ interest in the Lazio striker.

The 27-year-old Argentine attacker scored eight goals in 28 games last season and has piqued the interest of a number of clubs this summer.

Inter are the Toffees’ major opponents for Correa’s signature, according to Calciomercato, with Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain also interested but ‘far away’ in the battle.

Correa traveled to Europe from Estudiantes for Sampdoria in 2015, then to Sevilla the following year, and a move to the Premier League could be in the cards.

Samuel Chukwueze is a Nigerian musician.

The Athletic via La Razon

Everton is said to be competing with Liverpool and Manchester United for the Villarreal winger.

According to The Athletic, all three Premier League clubs are interested in the Nigerian 22-year-old, who is one of the continent’s most highly-rated prospects.

According to Spanish daily La Razon, the midfielder has a £68 million release clause at El Madrigal, and a move might be contingent on Villarreal finding a successor. The Yellow Submarine have reportedly made a £15 million bid for Bournemouth striker Arnaut Danjuma and are considering Schalke’s Amine Harit if that deal falls through.

Despite the signings of Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, Everton appear to still be looking for a wide player, and Chukwueze would be a great addition.

Stunning Nakamba

MailOnline

Following an excellent season with Aston Villa, the Zimbabwe international has been linked with a move to Goodison Park.

Rafa Benitez, the new Everton manager, is said to be interested in the 27-year-old midfielder, according to MailOnline.

Last season, Nakamba made 12 appearances for the Villains, starring in victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Villa would be ‘hesitant’ to lose the lively midfielder, according to the source, but Everton will have to ‘test their willpower’ against Crystal Palace.