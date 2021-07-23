Everton transfers: Rodrygo talks and a price rise for Dwight McNeil

Everton have already signed three new players this summer, but Rafa Benitez will be looking to add to the likes of Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, and Asmir Begovic as he prepares for the new Premier League season.

A slew of names have been connected with a move to Goodison Park, and we take a look at the most recent reports.

Rodrygo

Fichajes

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Everton is one of three clubs interested in signing Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo.

The publication adds that since Rafa Benitez’s arrival, the Brazilian wideman’s name has been raised at Goodison Park.

Napoli and Sevilla are also interested in scouting the 22-year-old, who played 20 times in LaLiga last season.

Despite Rodrygo’s apparent quality, the majority of fans would not welcome the countrymen swapping places, according to rumours that Real are interested in Everton’s Richarlison.

McNeil, Dwight

LancsLive

Everton are still interested in Dwight McNeil, but according to LancsLive, Burnley will pay ‘substantially’ more than the £25 million that has been suggested.

Aston Villa are also interested in signing the left winger, but it will take a sizable deal to entice him away from Turf Moor.

According to the report, Burnley would reject any offers for the player since they have no financial need to sell.

While Everton will have to make a significant bid, LancsLive reports that a transfer could be contingent on the player declaring a desire to leave Burnley.

Harry Winks is a well-known actor.

Romano, Fabrizio

According to Italian writer and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Everton could make a play for the Tottenham midfielder.

Winks, who only made nine Premier League appearances last season, has been linked with a move to Southampton, but the Toffees could also be interested.

“It is a possibility for Everton, we will see in the following few days,” Romano said via his Twitch channel.

It would be difficult for Winks to start ahead of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure in the Blues midfield if Rafa Benitez made a move, therefore if he did join at Goodison Park, he is anticipated to be a squad player.