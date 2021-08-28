Everton transfers: PSG are interested in Richarlison as a replacement for Mbappe, as well as Neal Maupay.

There could be some surprises before the summer transfer window closes.

A number of high-profile transfers have already taken place throughout the world, with Cristiano Ronaldo the most recent player to switch clubs.

Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have had promising starts to their careers at Goodison Park, and Rafael Benitez will be happy with their contributions.

The reports about incomings and outgoings persist, but here are the most recent Everton rumours.

Maupay, Neal

Everton are rumored to be interested in signing Brighton striker Neal Maupay.

Benitez is reportedly “enthralled” by the French forward, who joined the Seagulls from Brentford in 2019.

Marseille, who are described as “admirers” of Maupay, are also keeping an eye on the 25-year-old, according to the source.

Despite the intrigue, Everton’s pursuit of the player may be hampered by Financial Fair Play restrictions, according to Sky Sports.

Richarlison

Germany's Sky (via Daily Express).

Richarlison’s representative reportedly arrived in Paris yesterday to “open conversations” with PSG regarding a prospective trade.

According to the Express, the Everton forward is being considered as a straight replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Richarlison’s agent, Giuliano Bertolucci, reportedly flew directly to Paris yesterday after finalizing his other client Matheus Cunha’s transfer to Atletico Madrid from Hertha Berlin, according to Sky Germany.

Moise Kean is a writer.

Juventus are in “advanced talks” to re-sign Moise Kean, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, and are “sure a deal is close.”

Kean originally departed the Serie A giants in 2019 to join Everton, but there’s a chance he’ll return before the deadline.

After a mixed debut season at Goodison Park in 2019/20, the 21-year-old spent last season on loan at PSG.

This transfer could be contingent on what happens with Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is rumored to be on his way to Manchester City.