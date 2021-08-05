Everton transfers: Jorge Sanchez’s price has been set, Richarlison’s status has been updated, and Joaquin Correa’s status has been updated.

Rafael Benitez, the club’s new manager, has already made three additions to the squad since his arrival at the end of June.

Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and Asmir Begovic all joined Everton earlier in the transfer window, but who else can we expect to see at Goodison Park as the Premier League season approaches?

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Jorge Sanchez of Club America

Recorded by Ruben Rodriguez

Jorge Sanchez of Club America has been connected with the Blues in recent weeks, and the club is apparently willing to let him depart on a permanent basis.

According to the source, the Mexico international may go for $10 million, but the asking price “drives away any prospective discussion.”

Sanchez, 23, has been away at the Olympics representing his country, and the fullback has made an impression this summer.

Richarlison of Everton

Fabrizio Romano’s Twitch channel

Richarlison will not leave Everton this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, despite interest from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid.

In a recent Twitch stream, Romano was asked if there was any truth to the rumors that he may be reuniting with former manager Carlo Ancelotti in Madrid, and he simply replied, “No.”

Richarlison has had an outstanding summer and is the leading goal scorer in the men’s football competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

So far, he’s scored five goals to help Brazil advance to the final against Spain on Saturday.

Joaquin Correa of Lazio

a store in Italy LazioNews24 via Corriere dello Sport

According to reports in Italy, Correa is awaiting a move away from Everton, despite interest from Serie A rivals Inter Milan and the Premier League.

According to the newspaper, the player has expressed a desire to leave Lazio, prompting the two clubs to ‘monitor the situation.’

Claudio Lotito, the president of the club, is said to have asked for €30 million for the Argentina international, although it is uncertain whether either club is willing to satisfy such demands.