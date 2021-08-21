Everton transfers: Joaquin Correa has a ‘agent meeting,’ according to Matheus Nunes, while Moise Kean is a target.

Everton began their Premier League season with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Goodison Park over the weekend.

The Blues have signed Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, Asmir Begovic, and Andy Lonergan so far, but they could still add to their team.

There’s also the possibility of more departures, as James Rodriguez has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park.

Which players could be heading to Merseyside, despite the Colombian midfielder’s possible arrival?

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent Everton transfer rumors.

As Everton’s absences persist, Rafa Benitez speaks out on Covid’s difficulties.

Joaquin Correa is a forward for Lazio.

Alfredo Pedulla, an Italian journalist, via The Laziali.

Correa’s representative will reportedly meet with Inter Milan to explore a possible move, according to Pedulla.

His agent is reportedly ‘working hard’ to negotiate a transfer to the Italian club for his client, who is anxious to reunite with coach Simone Inzaghi, according to the source.

Everton are also said to be interested in Correa, with Sportlens reporting that the Blues are willing to pay £25.7 million for the Argentina international.

On Friday, reports surfaced that the Blues were also in talks about a transfer.

Matheus Nunes, a midfielder for Sporting Lisbon.

A Bola is a Portuguese newspaper.

Nunes has long been linked with a move to Goodison Park, with Everton willing to pay between €18m and €20m for him, according to the report.

However, according to the same report, the Blues’ attempt to sign the midfielder was thwarted when Nuno Espirito Santo was not appointed as the club’s new manager.

The story goes on to say that Rafa Benitez, Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement, has demonstrated that he has “other priorities” in the transfer market.

Moise Kean is an Everton striker.

SportMediaset, an Italian broadcaster, is represented by Sempreinter.

According to the source, if Alexis Sanchez leaves Inter this summer, Kean is one of three forwards Inter will pursue.

According to the source, Sanchez’s future with the Nerazzurri is uncertain due to injury concerns, and he could leave the club via mutual contract termination this summer.

As a result, the Serie A champions will consider Kean, Lorenzo Insigne, and Luka Jovic as options. “The summary has come to an end.”