Everton transfers: James Rodriguez’s ‘quick’ departure and Jorge Sanchez’s arrival

Everton fans are eager for more information on the club’s transfer business after the club made their first three signings under Rafa Benitez two weeks ago.

As the Blues began their preseason campaign in Florida earlier this month, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and Asmir Begovic all joined the team.

Everton kick off their Premier League campaign against Southampton at Goodison Park a week on Saturday, and the rumour mill is still churning.

As a result, now that the summer transfer market has opened, Benitez’s team has been connected with a slew of high-profile signings, but who else can we expect to see at Goodison Park?

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Rodriguez, James.

Sport Witness obtained information from the Portuguese daily Correio da Manha.

Porto is reportedly seeking to complete a deal for Rodriguez as soon as possible, according to the report.

The Dragons are reportedly ‘already working on the process,’ attempting to wrap it up ‘as soon as possible,’ as agent Jorge Mendes might play a ‘decisive role’ in the deal.

Rodriguez has been advised that he is not in Rafa Benitez’s plans for this season, according to The Washington Newsday, and he is free to depart if the proper offer is made.

Denzel Dumfries is a right-back for PSV Eindhoven.

Sport Witness via Gazzetta dello Sport.

Everton has reportedly pulled out of the contest to sign Dumfries this summer, according to the report.

According to the article, the Blues have ‘withdrawn from the race’ to sign Dumfries, particularly after the player urged his agent, Mino Raiola, to favor a move to Inter because their interest ‘obviously stimulates him.’

“Whether Everton has pulled out permanently or just temporarily while they find the funds to sign him remains to be seen, but the feeling in Italy is that Inter have a clearer path to his signing for the time being,” the article says, “but the feeling in Italy is that Inter have a clearer path to his signing for the time being.”

Jorge Sanchez is a Mexican international.

Football Insider is a publication that focuses on football.

Everton has set its eyes on signing Sanchez this summer, according to the source.

The right-back made an impression for his country at the Olympics, and he was instrumental in their progress to the final. “The summary has come to an end.”