Everton transfers: James Rodriguez is the newest arrival as the Blues miss out on a Premier League defender.

As Rafa Benitez begins his first full week in charge of Everton, a slew of international targets have been connected with the Blues, with more expected to emerge in the following weeks.

The transfer window has been open for little over a month, and as the European Championships draw closer, Premier League clubs are already eager to wrap up their business before the start of pre-season.

We take a look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability to them…

Pedro Neto is a Brazilian actor.

Marcus Bent spoke with This Is Futbol in an exclusive interview.

Marcus Bent, a former Everton forward, believes a move for the Portuguese attacker would be “fantastic.”

“He can play out wide, down the middle, and he gets goals,” he remarked. I believe that is the key at the moment, a speedy winger who can do more than just score goals; he has a fantastic pass and a terrific through ball.

“At Wolves, he’s done well. Bringing him in at that age for Everton would be fantastic.”

Wolves bolstered their attack with the loan signing of Francisco Trincao over the weekend, following the news that Neto would be out until at least October due to a damaged knee cap.

Marcel Brands’ recruitment philosophy surely fits the 21-year-moniker. old’s

However, it is unclear what his future step will be, as well as which clubs will be interested.

White, Ben’

The Daily Express’s

Despite rumours that Everton have offered Brighton £50 million for Ben White, it is thought that he will join Arsenal.

The Gunners are thought to be optimistic that a deal for the defender can be reached before the start of the season.

White’s head was briefly turned after Everton appointed their new manager and apparently arranged a deal for him, according to some reports, but it was not enough to persuade him to abandon his ambition to play for Arsenal.

The 23-year-old is now on international duty with England as they prepare to face Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

However, club sources told the ECHO that the rumors about White were false.

Rodriguez, James.

Rudy Galetti is an Italian journalist.

