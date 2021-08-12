Everton transfers: Harry Winks is ‘interested,’ according to a fresh James Rodriguez allegation.

Everton hosts Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon to start off the Premier League season.

The transfer window, on the other hand, is still open, and rumors abound with only a few weeks left to conduct any summer business.

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur.

Fabrizio Romano is a journalist.

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are yet to make an official offer for the 25-year-old, who has found his playing time at Tottenham reduced.

“I’ve heard Everton are interested in him, but I’ve also heard he’s really happy at Spurs. But he has a lot of promise, and he still wants to show what he can do at Tottenham,” Romano said in a recent video.

James Rodriguez of Everton.

TuttoSport is an Italian sports retailer.

Rodriguez has been heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer, particularly since Carlo Ancelotti’s departure.

AC Milan was rumored to be interested in the Colombian midfielder, but they have since ‘cooled their interest’.

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, according to an Italian newspaper, is another option.

Denzel Dumfries of PSV.

Fabrizio Romano, a journalist, is on Twitter.

Denzel Dumfries of PSV has been linked with a move to Everton this summer, but it appears Inter Milan is leading the fight to sign the Dutch international.

“Inter are pushing to recruit Denzel Dumfries from PSV,” Romano claimed in a tweet. Talks have begun for a €12 million proposal – PSV want more as a price tag, while Everton have been stalling in their negotiations for Dumfries for days.”

As a successor for Achraf Hakimi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer, Dumfries is a priority for the Italian club.