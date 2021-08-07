Everton transfers: Denzel Dumfries news, Philippe Coutinho rumours, and a promising youngster departs.

Everton’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Saturday may have demonstrated that Rafa Benitez still needs to strengthen his team before the transfer market closes at the end of the month.

So far this summer, a number of players have been connected with a move to Goodison Park, and here is a list of the most recent names that Marcel Brands may be considering.

Denzel Dumfries is a character in the film Denzel Dumfries

Kirkbride, Phil (via the The Washington Newsday )

Everton are reportedly considering recruiting Denzel Dumfries, a right-back from PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, on a loan move this summer.

Dumfries drew a lot of attention with his outstanding efforts at Euro 2020, as he was one of the few bright spots for the Oranje.

The Blues have held lengthy internal talks about signing the Dutch club’s right-back, who is valued at approximately £15 million.

Following Benitez’s appointment, however, it appears that a loan agreement may be feasible at first.

Philippe Coutinho is a Brazilian footballer.

Everton were reportedly offered the chance to recruit former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho as part of Barcelona’s attempt to solve their financial woes.

Benitez is said to be looking to add some inventiveness to his midfielders before the transfer window closes, in order to improve the weekly service Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin receive.

While a deal for Coutinho hasn’t been fully ruled out, Everton’s sources claim that the 29-year-old isn’t currently on their radar.

Gibson, Lewis

The official website of Sheffield Wednesday FC.

Everton have announced that teenage defender Lewis Gibson has joined League One club Sheffield Wednesday on loan as he continues his development.

Gibson had many loan spells during the Football League season, and his next task will be to help the Owls return to the second division of English football.