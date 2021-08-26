Everton transfers: Daniel Jebbison is valued at £5 million, with Atletico Madrid reportedly considering a deal for Moise Kean.

Everton have less than a week before the transfer deadline on Tuesday to make any further additions to their roster.

This summer, the Blues have already welcomed Asmir Begovic, Andros Townsend, and Demarai Gray to Goodison Park, but new manager Rafa Benitez is hoping to conclude more business before the transfer window closes.

So, here’s the latest Everton transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the world.

Jebbison, Daniel

The Sportsmanship

According to The Athletic, Everton have already made a bid for Sheffield United teenager Daniel Jebbison.

The Blades are claimed to have rejected a £5 million bid from the Toffees with add-ons, but that is not anticipated to be the end of the matter.

According to the Echo, manager Rafa Benitez has been analyzing Jebbison’s records and feels he can improve the Canadian attacker.

Despite Sheffield United’s plans to loan the youngster out this season, the Blues are interested in signing him on a permanent basis.

Sarr, Pape

The Mail on Sunday

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Metz midfielder Pape Sarr ahead of Everton.

The 18-year-old is expected to be loaned back to the Ligue 1 club for the upcoming season for a sum of £14.5 million, according to reports.

Everton, Aston Villa, Arsenal, and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing Sarr this summer.

Moise Kean is a writer.

Fabrizio Romano is a journalist.

According to reports this week, Atletico Madrid is closing in on Hertha Berlin forward Matheus Cunha.

Everton were also thought to be interested in the 22-year-old, but Real Madrid won the race to sign him in a reported £25.7 million deal.

On Twitter, Romano stated that Atletico was also considering a move for Everton’s Moise Kean, but that Cunha was the priority.